England Lions reach 303-5 against India A on day 1

England Lions overcame a mid-innings stutter to reach 303 for 5 at stumps on day one of the first unofficial Test against India A here Thursday.

Sent into bat by Ankit Bawne, the Lions got off to a solid start with openers (80) and (26) sharing a 82-run stand in 23.3 overs.

Duckett, in particular, played with a lot of assurance as the visitors negotiated the opening hour without any loss.

struck the first blow in the 24th over when he had Holden nicking a delivery to keeper K S Bharat.

then joined Duckett and added 44 runs before the opener was bowled by Shardul Thakur with a delivery that came in.

Duckett hit 15 fours during his 118-ball knock.

Hain held fort even as Test discard Ollie Pope (8) and (9) fell with India A fighting back.

All-rounder Jalaj Saxena then ended Hain's 167-ball vigil, having him caught behind for 61.

(39) and Will Jack (40) then defied the India A bowlers, mixing defence with some attractive shots, to add 65 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket partnership.

Saini was the best with 2 for 57, while Thakur, Saxena and Avesh Khan scalped a wicket each.

Brief scores:



England Lions 303 for 5 in 90 overs ( 80, 61; N Saini 2/57).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)