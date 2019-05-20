Mumbai: Man stabbed to death near metro station in Ghatkopar

A 40-year-old-man was stabbed to death by three unidentified persons in suburban Ghatkopar, police said Monday.

The incident took place near Jagruti Nagar metro rail station in at around 11.30 am, an said.

" alias Choti was stabbed by three unidentified persons who then fled the spot. He was rushed to a nearby civic-run hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," he said.

"Dubey has at least four criminal cases, including attempt to murder, against his name in the jurisdiction of Tilaknagar, and Pantnagar police stations," he added.

A case of murder has been registered at station, he said, adding that prima facie it looks like a fallout of a personal rivalry.

