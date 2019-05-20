GSK Pharma Q4 net profit rises 16.56 pc to Rs 123 cr

Drug firm Pharmaceuticals Monday reported a 16.56 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 123.03 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 105.55 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to the BSE.

Its standalone revenue from operations stood at Rs 751.22 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 748.62 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago.

For the fiscal year ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 425.36 crore as against Rs 351.98 crore for the previous fiscal year.

Standalone revenue from operations for the fiscal year ended March 2019 stood at Rs 3,128.53 crore. It was Rs 2,895.88 crore for the year-ago fiscal.

The company said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 20 per equity share on a face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31.

Shares of Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 1,280 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.66 per cent from its previous close.

