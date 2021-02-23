Mumbai police get gangster Ravi Pujari's custody till Mar 9 in firing case

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Riots: HC to hear plea on FIR against Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra
Soumitra Chatterjee very critical, stopped responding to treatments: Doctor
Guru Dutt's biopic can only be realised in big screen format: Bhavna Talwar
Indian cinema has lost a legend: Prez Kovind on Soumitra Chatterjee's death
Soumitra Chatterjee's condition very grim, last efforts on to revive him
-
Gangster Ravi Pujari was brought here from Bengaluru on Tuesday and produced before a special court which remanded him in the custody of Mumbai police till March 9 in a case of firing in 2016.
Earlier, Pujari was brought to India from South Africa in February last year after being on the run for several years and was lodged in a jail in Bengaluru.
A Mumbai police team on Saturday left for Bengaluru after a court in Karnataka allowed the gangster's handover in connection with the firing incident that took place in Vile Parle area here on October 21, 2016.
Following the incident, case was registered under provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
Pujari was brought to Mumbai from Bengaluru by road on Tuesday morning, a police official said.
The Mumbai police's anti-extortion cell, which is conducting a probe into the case, produced him before a special MCOCA court here.
Special Judge D E Kothalikar remanded Pujari in the police's custody till March 9.
Seven associates of Pujari are already in jail in this case, police earlier said.
Pujari, hailing from Udupi in Karnataka, ran an extortion racket from abroad that targeted businessmen and film personalities, they said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU