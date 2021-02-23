HeidelbergCement saw good start to 2021, 2020 core profits up by 6%

-
ALSO READ
Cement firms set to report volume growth despite price moderation
Big steel, cement companies are operating as a cartel: Nitin Gadkari
Cement stocks fall after CCI raids on allegations of price cartelisation
Cement prices in southern India rise 18% over strong production discipline
After three price corrections, cement firms wait for hikes in Sept, Oct
-
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement, the world's second-largest cement maker, on Tuesday said it saw a good start to 2021 after preliminary results showed core profit was up 6% on a like-for-like basis last year.
"There should be a tailwind from infrastructure programmes, for example in the USA, Australia, India and Italy. I am also confident about private residential construction," Chief Executive Dominik von Achten said.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU