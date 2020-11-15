Indian cinema has lost a legend: Prez Kovind on Soumitra Chatterjee's death

Chatterjee, aged 85, died on Sunday at a hospital in Kolkata after over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments

President on Sunday said the has lost one of its legends with the passing of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who made immense contribution to the craft of acting.

"With the passing of Soumitra Chatterjee, has lost one of its legends. He will be specially remembered for the 'Apu' trilogy and other memorable performances in Satyajit Ray's masterpieces. He made immense contribution to the craft of acting," Kovind tweeted.

"Soumitra Chatterjee's performances won him several and international awards including Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan and Lgion d'Honneur. Condolences to his family, the film fraternity and millions of fans across the world," he said in another tweet.

