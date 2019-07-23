Mumbai suburban athletic championship from July 25

The two-day annual junior athletic championship organised by the Mumbai Suburban Disrict Athletic Association (MSDAA) will be held here from July 25.

The event will be held at the Authority of India's ground in Kandivali area where around 125 events will be conducted for the 14 to 20 years age group, the organisers announced on Monday night.

Over 1,200 entries have been received and among those who will be seen in action are triple jumper Shravari Parulekar, 100 m hurdles runner Pranjali Patil and pentathoner Poorva Sawant.

Track and field athlete Saniya Sawant (100, 200m run), shot-putter Poorna Raorane, who represented India in the World School Games held in Turkey, and triple jumper Jay Shah, who took part at the World University Championship in Italy, will also be seen in action.

MSDAA secretary Arthur Fernandes said the meet is the basis of selecting teams for the state athletics meet to be held next month.

"The senior boys' and girls' under-18 and under-20 teams will participate in the meet to be held in Sangli on August 16 and 17, while the junior boys' and girls' under-14 and under-16 teams will be seen competing in the event at Chiplun on August 17 and 18, Fernandes said.

