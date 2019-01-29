JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Strides to exit investment in Arrow for AUD 394 mn

Tata Steel restarts blast furnace at UK steelworks
Business Standard

Have started preparations for minimum income guarantee to poor: Ashok Gehlot

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Welcoming Congress president Rahul Gandhi's announcement of minimum income guarantee to poor, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Tuesday said he has already started preparations about the scheme.

Gehlot said that the country is capable of providing such a guarantee to its citizens.

"This is a historic announcement. I have started preparations from today that how this scheme can be implemented, how this should be implemented and what model should be there for the implementation," Gehlot told reporters here.

He said that the governments formed by the Congress in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are fulfilling the promises made by Gandhi ahead of the state polls.

"Whatever promises he made during assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, we are fulfilling them, be it farm loan waiver or allowance to unemployed youths. The announcement of minimum income by Gandhi is historic," he said.

"Everything is possible if a government has willpower," he added.

Gandhi Monday promised his party would ensure minimum income guarantee for every poor person if it comes to power at the Centre, echoing the 'Garibi Hatao' ('Remove Poverty') slogan coined by his grandmother Indira Gandhi during the 1971 general elections that she won.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 17:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements