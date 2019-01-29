George Fernandes, defence minister, socialist leader, passes away after prolonged illness

George Fernandes, a lifelong socialist despite his political adventurism that included Cabinet posts in two ideological opposite governments where he ousted in 1977 and oversaw the Kargil war in 1999, died Tuesday. He was 88.

Fernandes was suffering from Alzheimer's disease, which had forced him out of the public eye for several years, and had recently contracted swine flu, his long time associate, Jaya Jaitly, said, adding that he died at his residence here.

Fernandes, who was born to a Christian family in Mangalore, Karnataka, burst into national limelight when as a firebrand trade unionist in he organised a Railways strike in 1974 that brought the country to a standstill. Ironically, he became the in 1989 under Singh's coalition government, comprising mostly Left leaning parties.

Despite being a of the RSS, Fernandes joined the BJP-led NDA government under in 1998 and 1999, in which he was appointed the Under his stewardship fought the Kargil war in 1999. It was also during his tenure that conducted nuclear test at Pokhran in 1998.

He was also the under the government which had defeated former in 1977. Soon he was at loggerheads with industrialists and slapped foreign exchange violation charges against and IBM, which forced them to shut down their operations and quit

was replaced by a local drink known as 77.

He faded away from public consciousness after unsuccessfully fighting the 2009 Parliamentary elections, ending a political career that began with him defeating veteran from Bombay South in the 1967 Lok Sabha Elections. He subsequently represented Muzzafarpur and Nalanda constituencies in Bihar, and was also a member in 2009-2010.

Tributes poured in for the veteran leader, with saying he was frank and fearless, and never deviated from his ideology.

"A who made India safe and strong. During his long years in public life, never deviated from his political ideology. He resisted tooth and nail. His simplicity and humility were noteworthy," the PM said.

Fernandes had played a critical role in the anti-Emergency movement of the opposition parties that ousted in 1977. During the 1975-77 Emergency, when civil liberties were severely curatiled and opposition throttled, Fernandes was arrested in the so-called

expressed his condolences to Fernandes' family and friends.

"I'm sorry to hear about the passing away of former Parliamentarian & Union Minister, Ji," he said in a post.

He is survived by his wife and one son.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)