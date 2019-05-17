Museums under ASI to allow free entry on International Museum Day

-
ALSO READ
Govt mulls keeping ASI monuments open post-sunset
Prime Minister to inaugurate ASI museum in Odisha
Pahari paintings to go on display at prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art
Week-long events to mark International Museum Day in 13 cities
Working on proposal for museum for India's educational history, tradition: Javadekar
-
All 46 museums managed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) across the country will allow free entry to visitors on International Museum Day (IMD) on Saturday, the government agency said in a statement.
"Entry in all the museums under Archaeological Survey of India would be free for general public on 18th May, 2019 on the occasion of International Museum Day," the notice read.
The list of ASI museums include Archaelogical Museum in Purana Qila, Swatantrata Sangram Sanghralaya, Swantratata Senani Museum and Indian War Memorial Museum in Red Fort in the national capital.
The day is celebrated every year globally since 1977 by International Council of Museums (ICOM).
The theme for this year's IMD is 'Museums as Cultural Hubs: The Future of Tradition'.
"As institutions at the heart of society, museums have the power to establish dialogue between cultures, to build bridges for a peaceful world and to define a sustainable future.
"As museums increasingly grow into their roles as cultural hubs, they are also finding new ways to honour their collections, their histories and their legacies, creating traditions that will have new meaning for future generations and relevance for an increasingly diverse contemporary audience at a global level," the ICOM said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU