Museums under ASI to allow free entry on International Museum Day

All 46 museums managed by the (ASI) across the country will allow free entry to visitors on Day (IMD) on Saturday, the government agency said in a statement.

"Entry in all the museums under would be free for general public on 18th May, 2019 on the occasion of International Day," the notice read.

The list of museums include Archaelogical in Purana Qila, Swatantrata Sangram Sanghralaya, and in in the national capital.

The day is celebrated every year globally since 1977 by (ICOM).

The theme for this year's is 'Museums as Cultural Hubs: The Future of Tradition'.

"As institutions at the heart of society, museums have the power to establish dialogue between cultures, to build bridges for a peaceful world and to define a sustainable future.

"As museums increasingly grow into their roles as cultural hubs, they are also finding new ways to honour their collections, their histories and their legacies, creating traditions that will have new meaning for future generations and relevance for an increasingly diverse contemporary audience at a global level," the ICOM said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)