Mushtaq: Mumbai defeat Saurashtra, advance to knock-out stage

Domestic giants Thursday defeated Saurashtra by eight runs to advance to the knock-out stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament from Group C.

have now 20 points from six games and only Railways are on the top of the table with 20 points, but have played a match less.

Saurashtra are in the third spot, with 12 points, with a game in hand, and if they win it, they will have 16 points.

After being bundled out for 147, bowlers led by experienced Shardul Thakur (3-30) showed a lot of character to shoot out Saurashtra for 139 in 19.5 overs at the Holkar Stadium here.

Other Mumbai bowlers -- pacers Dhawal Kulkarni (2-23), (2-24) and spinner (1-28) -- played their parts to perfection.

For Saurashtra, staged a lone fight with a 41-ball 57 (6 x 4 and 1 x6) but other batsmen faltered.

Left-handed batsman chipped in with a 27-ball 36, but that wasn't enough to take his side home.

Earlier, put into bat, Mumbai were bowled out for 147, with young prodigy Prithvi Shaw (36) and one down Shreyas Iyer (36) shinning with the bat.

Surya Kumar Yadav contributed a gritty 29 and later all-rounder (20) ensured that the Vinayak Samant- coached side neared the 150-run mark.

Brief Scores: At Holkar Stadium: Mumbai 147 all out (Prithvi Shaw 36, Shreyas Iyer 36, Surya Kumar Yadav 29; Prerak Mankad 3-27, Jaydev Unadkat 2-28) won against Saurashtra 139 ( 57, 36, Shardul Thakur 3-30) by eight runs.

Mumbai 4 points, Saurashtra 0 points.

At (Emerald Heights International School Ground): 109/ 5 (Milind Kumar 54, B B Sharma 21; Manjeet Chaudhary 2-17) lost to Railways 113/1 (Pratham Singh 53 not out, 40 not out; Ishwar Chaudhary 1-23) by nine wickets -- Railways 4 points; 0 points.

At Emerald School Ground: 205/7 (Manan Vohra 87, Gurkeerat Mann 23; 2-50) won against 126 (Amogh Desai 35, 27, Krishan Alang 4-26) by 79 runs. 4 points, 0 points.

At Surat: (C B Patel Ground): 124/8 (Gurinder Singh 39 not out, Abhay Negi 26; Ashutosh Aman 4-15, 2-16) lost to 126/9 ( 43, Punit Malik 33, Vivek 18 not out, Amiangshu Sen 1-13, Gurinder Singh 1-15) by 1 wicket.

4 points, 0 points.

At Surat: (At Stadium): Himachal Pradesh 150/5 (A K Bains 55, R R Dhawan 38 not out; Rahul Chahar 2-21, 1-20) won against 141/7 (Chetan Bist 34, 34; Ankit 3-29, K D Singh 2-26) by 9 runs.

4 points, 0 points.

At Stadium: Vidarbha 141/9 (R R Rathod 51, J M Sharma 26; 3-22) lost to Tamil Nadu 142/7 (Murli Vijay 74, Kousik J 41 not-out, 2-23) by three wickets. 4 points, Vidarbha 0 points.

