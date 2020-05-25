Muslims celebrate Eid by maintaining social distance norms in Tripura

Nearly four lakh Muslims in



Tripura on Monday celebrated Eid-Ul-Fitr by maintaining social distancing norms, amid the coronavirus triggered lockdown, the president of Tripura State Jamiat Ulama (Hind) said.

There was no big assembly of people to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid, he said. Most of the masjids allowed only five people at a time to offer namaz.

"Eid is being celebrated in the country in lockdown situation. It is a festival joy, but the lockdown has dampened the festive spirit. But, we had ourselves assured the state government that social distancing would be maintained during celebration of Eid. There was no big assembly of people and we adhered to social distancing norms", the Ulama president, Mufti Tayebur Rahaman told reporters.

A press statement issued by the Ulama on Saturday said, a delegation of the Muslims including Rahaman, President of Tripura State Wakf Board, Baharul Islam met state minister for minorities, Ratan Lal on the day and assured that Eid would be celebrated by maintaining social distance and adhering to the norms of the lockdown.

Abdul Sattar, a local journalist said, "A fear psychosis of infection of the deadly virus was clearly visible on the faces of the people. We generally hug each other after performing namaz and visit neighbours or friends place, eat together, but we had to avoid all these things to maintain social distancing this time".

