Waive school fees for 6 months: Sena MLA to Maha minister

A Shiv Sena MLA from Thane



district has written to Maharashtra Minister Varsha Gaikwad demanding a fee waiver of six months in schools due to the economic upheaval caused by novel coronavirus outbreak.

Owla-Majiwada MLA Pratap Sarnaik said such a waiver will help parents and asked Gaikwad to take a quick decision on the issue.

