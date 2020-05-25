Waive school fees for 6 months: Sena MLA to Maha minister

-
A Shiv Sena MLA from Thane
district has written to Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad demanding a fee waiver of six months in schools due to the economic upheaval caused by novel coronavirus outbreak.
Owla-Majiwada MLA Pratap Sarnaik said such a waiver will help parents and asked Gaikwad to take a quick decision on the issue.
