Mustard seed prices fall on muted demand

Mustard seed prices eased 0.03 per cent to Rs 3,960 per quintal in futures trade Friday as participants cut down positions on muted cues from the physical market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for August contracts fell by Re 1, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 3,960 per quintal with an open interest of 38,560 lots.

Mustard seed for September fell by the same margin to Rs 3,975, clocking an open interest of 760 lots.

Market analysts attributed the fall in mustard seed prices to offloading of bets by operators, triggered by a weak trend on ample stocks.

