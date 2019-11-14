Muthoot Finance shares jump 9.5 pc post Q2 earnings

Shares of Muthoot Finance zoomed 9.5 per cent on Thursday after the company reported a 76.4 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30 of this fiscal.

Shares of the company jumped 9.54 per cent to close the trade at Rs 711.65. During the day, it advanced 10.30 per cent to Rs 716.60.

At the NSE, it gained 9.36 per cent to close at Rs 711.

In terms of traded volume, 2.35 lakh shares were traded on the BSE during the day, while over 63 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE.

Muthoot Finance on Wednesday reported a 76.4 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 908.54 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 515.06 crore in July-September period last year.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 2,406.39 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,820.88 crore in the same period of 2018-19, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing.

