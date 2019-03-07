N Korea rocket site appears 'operational' again: US experts

A North Korean long-range launch site appears to have resumed "normal operation status" as work to rebuild the launch pad has proceeded rapidly, US experts said Thursday.

"Given that construction, plus activity at other areas of the site, Sohae (Satellite Launching Station) appears to have returned to normal operational status," the specialized website 38 North said.

The website and the tracked activity at the site -- which began before last week's aborted summit in between US and North Korea's -- using commercial

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)