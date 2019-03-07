NCP urges Congress to ally with AAP in Delhi

The NCP appealed to the on Thursday to ally with the in to avoid division of votes that could help the BJP in the coming election.

Its appeal came hours after said the party's alliances across the country were "on track" but its unit was unanimously against any tie-up with AAP, which has been insisting on a pre-poll tie-up with the in the national capital.

Incidentally, and Gandhi had, for the first time, participated together in a meeting of opposition leaders at Sharad Pawar's residence in last month.

NCP chief D P Tripathi expressed hope that a Congress- alliance in Delhi will happen. "I appeal to the Congress to ally with the in Delhi," he said in response to a question about formation of alliances between opposition parties in the country.

Asked about NCP's alliance with Congress in Maharashtra, he said the tie-up was finalised after a meeting between the presidents of the two parties last month.

"The alliance was finalised when our and met (last month). The issue over a couple of seats is being addressed," Tripathi said.

He said opposition parties have been insisting that Pawar should contest the election, due by May. The 78-year-old Maratha strongman is likely to enter the fray from Madha constituency, the one he had represented in 2009.

Asked about its alliance in Bihar, Tripathi said the NCP has conveyed to the Congress and the RJD about its claim over Katihar seat.

The seat was represented by Tariq Anwar, who quit NCP to join Congress following disagreements with Pawar.

