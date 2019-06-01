N-power generation advantages highlighted

generation is comparatively better than any other source of power generation, of atomic K N Vyas said Saturday.

Vyas compared generation with thermal power generation, which has many disadvantages.

"Each unit of 1,000 MW of requires 20 hectares while coal based power generation power plants require 70 hectares of land and returns are negligible," he pointed out.

Speaking at the diamond jubilee celebrations of the and National Aerospace Laboratories on the NAL premises, Vyas said the solar park at spread over 1,000 acres will generate 200 MW, but it has a drawback that it has to be washed time and again in the arid region.

The compared the in with the solar park in

"... this (solar power plant) comes to about 1,000 acres and Kaiga is 4,100 acres. Definitely (at present) this (Kaiga) is not of any advantage.

Then what is the catch? We will be able to get 2,000 MW of (at Kaiga), if we see the facility part of it. If you see solar power station, it is expected to produce more stable power during the day.

They (solar park authorities) are not talking about the night," he said.

Underlining that still has to catch up with the rest of the world in terms of power generation, Vyas said it was lagging behind many developed countries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)