N-power generation advantages highlighted

-
ALSO READ
12 More nuclear power plants coming up, says DAE chief
India-France making 'satisfactory progress' on nuclear power plant pact: Govt
France opens 300 MW solar tender in Fessenheim nuclear conversion plan
Russia shuts down Soviet-built nuclear reactor
World's first floating nuclear plant operational in Russia
-
Nuclear power generation is comparatively better than any other source of power generation, Secretary in the department of atomic energy K N Vyas said Saturday.
Vyas compared nuclear power generation with thermal power generation, which has many disadvantages.
"Each unit of 1,000 MW of nuclear power requires 20 hectares while coal based power generation power plants require 70 hectares of land and returns are negligible," he pointed out.
Speaking at the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and National Aerospace Laboratories on the NAL premises, Vyas said the solar park at Rajasthan spread over 1,000 acres will generate 200 MW, but it has a drawback that it has to be washed time and again in the arid region.
The nuclear scientist compared the Kaiga nuclear plant in Karnataka with the solar park in Rajasthan.
"... this (solar power plant) comes to about 1,000 acres and Kaiga is 4,100 acres. Definitely (at present) this (Kaiga) is not of any advantage.
Then what is the catch? We will be able to get 2,000 MW of electricity (at Kaiga), if we see the facility part of it. If you see solar power station, it is expected to produce more stable power during the day.
They (solar park authorities) are not talking about the night," he said.
Underlining that India still has to catch up with the rest of the world in terms of power generation, Vyas said it was lagging behind many developed countries.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU