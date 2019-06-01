Man kills wife, child before killing himself in Jhajjar

A 35-year-old man allegedly shot his wife and four-year-old daughter to death before killing himself at Ladpur village here, police said Saturday.

The bodies of Dinesh Kumar, his wife and daughter were found by Kumar's brother when he went to their home on Saturday morning, police said.

A handwritten note, purportedly by Kumar, was recovered from the house where in he take responsibility for the deaths, they said.

Officials said Kumar, a security guard, used his licensed revolver for the killings, officials said.

"The matter is under investigation," said of Police The bodies were sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

It is being explored as to why Kumar took the extreme step, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)