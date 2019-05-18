JDS state chief leader slams Siddaramaiah

Renewing his attack on Karnataka's ruling coalition's Siddaramaiah, JD(S) state A H Vishwanath Saturday hit out at the former Minister for not inducting him and the Pradesh to the committee.

He also raised questions on Siddaramaiahs performance as chief, alleging that he has not yet been able to "draw" the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) for the coalition government.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Coordination Committee chief's responsibility was to coordinate between the two ruling partner parties



"...I don't know why does not want Vishwanath, or anyone else... Be alone (if you want), we won't object to it, but why are you not fulfilling your responsibilities?," Vishwanath asked.

Pointing out that was chairperson during UPA 1 and II, coordinating 23 political parties, he said in Karnataka, the under Siddaramaiahs chairmanship, had not even drawn up the

"In what direction the coalition government has to move, what should be its programmes, what should be its conduct, regarding this you have not yet drawn the common minimum programme as its chairman," he added.

The coordination committee comprises the Minister, Deputy G Parameshwara, (Chairman), and JD(S) Secretary General Danish Ali (convener).

With Ali joining BSP, Kumaraswamy is the only JD(S) in the committee, giving rise to the demand for Vishwanaths induction.

Earlier when the demand for expanding the committee by inducting state unit chiefs of both parties came up, reportedly brushed it aside, not wanting to have his bete noire Vishwanath in it, party sources said.

Pointing out that 70 per cent of the ministers in the government are from Congress, as also those nominated in boards and corporations, he said if there has been any trouble, it has been in the JD(S)



"What trouble has happened to you? (Congress)", he asked.

He, however said, the government is functioning and no such 'critical' situation has come about in Karnatakas to warrant dissolving the assembly.

Last week, with the growing clamour within for Siddaramaih to become CM once again, Vishwanath had hit out at the CLP leader, raising questions about his performance as in the previous government, and had termed the demand as "chamchagiri" (flattery).

His statements had resulted in a public spat between the two, with Siddaramaiah hitting back and asking the JD(S) leadership to intervene.

Fed up with the differences in the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition and the "Siddaramaiah for CM" again' clamor, another senior JD(S) leader Saturday suggested that the assembly be dissolved.

These comments have come at a time when speculations are rife about the longevity of the coalition government after the May 23 Lok Sabha poll results.

