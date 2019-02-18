10-yr-old raped multiple times by neighbour in east Delhi

A 10-year-old girl was raped multiple times allegedly by her neighbour in east Delhi's New area, police said Monday.

Officials at the station said they were on Sunday informed about a girl being raped allegedly by her neighbour, following which they rushed to the spot.

The victim told the investigating that one Rohit Shriwastav, who lives nearby, raped her and also threatened her, police said.

She has been raped by the accused on multiple occasions, a said. He would take her to a secluded spot in the building, where the victim and the accused's families resided, to rape her, the added.

The accused threatened her that he would kill her if she reported the matter to anyone. However, the victim finally mustered the courage and narrated her ordeal to her mother following which they approached the police, he said.

Confirming the incident, Jasmeet Singh, of Police (east) said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) was registered and the accused arrested.

The 27-year-old accused was working at a private firm, he said.

