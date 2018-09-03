Former Haryana minister Jai Singh Rana dead

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Former Haryana minister Jai Singh Rana died on Monday following prolonged illness, his family said.

The 69-year-old veteran politician spent most of his political career being associated with the Congress. However, he had joined the Haryana Janhit Congress in 2013.

He was elected the MLA from Nilokheri constituency for four terms in 1987, 1991, 1996 and 2005.

He also served as the Minister of State for Agriculture and Housing Board (independent charge) in Haryana government.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed grief on the demise of the former minister.

In a message, the chief minister extended his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to attain peace.

