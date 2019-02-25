Das lays foundation stones 11,269 drinking water, sanitation

Raghubar Das Monday laid foundation stones for 11,269 schemes under the Drinking & Sanitation department, which was worth Rs 1681.99 crore



Das also announced a monthly remuneration of Rs 1000 to (women volunteers working in Swachhta & drinking water) from March this year, besides other incentives.

The said that would be imparted training as well.

"Ensuring supply of drinking water in every household by the year 2020 is one of the top priorities of the state government. Water will be provided through pipeline to all the tribal population areas under the Mukhya Mantri Jan Jal Yojana. About 10 lakh people will get access to drinking water," Das said after laying the foundation stones.

He said, "For the first time since independence, the has made a provision to spend 30 per cent of the revenue received by the for drinking water supply work and other development works in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)