Issue health bulletins on ailing Parrikar: Congress to govt

As Manohar Parrikar remains hospitalised, the opposition Monday demanded the issue regular health bulletins to counter "rumours and speculation" around his medical conditions.

Parrikar, 63, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, was admitted to the government-run Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here last Saturday.

"The Legislative party (CLP), which met on Monday evening, resolved that should issue health bulletin on the to counter the rumours and speculation around his medical conditions," of Opposition told reporters.

He said "rumours" floating around Parrikar's health on has "created panic among the people".

"To avoid it, we urge government to release daily health bulletin on chief minister's medical condition till the time he is admitted in GMCH," he said.

The said his party wishes Parrikar a speedy recovery and also urged people not to believe in rumours.

"This is a very sensitive issue and we all need to pray (for Parrikar's health)," he said.

Earlier in the day, told reporters all the parameters of Parrikar are stable and he might be discharged from the hospital either Tuesday or Wednesday.

