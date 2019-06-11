Abbott launches sensor enabled catheter in India

Drug firm Abbott Tuesday said it has launched sensor enabled HD grid mapping catheter, a device that can be inserted in the body to treat or perform surgical procedures, in the country.

The company has launched the product after receiving clearance from the (USFDA) last year, Abbott said in a statement.

The employs a new design that allows physicians to see things differently, capturing and analysing data in a novel manner to create highly detailed maps of the heart that better differentiate healthy from unhealthy tissue, it said.

"The new mapping builds upon company's innovative products designed to improve how physicians perform cardiac ablation procedures, including and treatment catheters," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)