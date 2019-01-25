Naidu, PM urge people to enrol as voters

On the 9th National Voters Day, M and Modi Friday urged the youth to enrol in voters' list, saying people's participation in the electoral exercise strengthens democracy's foundation.

In 2011, the had started observing January 25 as the National Voters

The EC came into being on January 25, 1950, a before became a republic.

"On the National Voters day, I urge all countrymen to enrol themselves in the voters list and exercise their franchise during elections. People's participation in the electoral process is essential to strengthen the democratic foundations of the country," Naidu's office tweeted.

The PM, while greeting people on the occasion, said, "This is a to reaffirm our commitment towards further strengthening our democracy by unfailingly participating in democratic processes at the local, state and national levels."



He said, it will go a long way in building a New

"I urge people from all walks of life to create awareness on voter registration and especially request my young friends to register themselves as voters if they have not done so already. Every vote cast enhances our democratic fabric," he wrote on

