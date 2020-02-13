JUST IN
Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak named new finance minister of UK

Sunak, the son-in-law of Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy, will join Home secretary Priti Patel on the top government bench as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer

Press Trust of India  |  London 

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak arrives at Downing Street 10 in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday appointed Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak as the new finance minister in a Cabinet reshuffle.

Sunak, the son-in-law of Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy, will join Home secretary Priti Patel on the top government bench as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Earlier, Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid resigned as Chancellor in a shock move in one of the biggest shakeups since Johnson won a thumping majority in the December 2019 general election.
First Published: Thu, February 13 2020. 18:04 IST

