Narrow escape for security personnel as naxals trigger blasts

Security personnel had a close shave Wednesday when Maoists triggered two blasts in a forest in Chhattisgarh's district, police said.

Fortunately, no security personnel was injured in the incident which occurred near Becha Mod under police station limits.

Superintendent of Police told that a joint team was deployed to provide security for road construction work on Narayanpur-Sonpur road, around 340 kms away from Raipur, he said.

When the team was crossing through the forest near Becha Mod, ultras detonated twin explosions through IEDs, he said.

"No one was harmed as the explosions occurred a few distance away from the personnel," he added.

Later, two live IEDs, each weighing 4 kg, were recovered from the spot by security forces, Garg said, adding that the explosives were immediately defused by a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

A combing operation was launched in the area.

