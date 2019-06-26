Heavy rains lash parts of Saurashtra & south Gujarat regions

With the onset of monsoon in on Tuesday, some parts of and south regions witnessed heavy rainfall, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said Wednesday.

Several other districts in the state also received rainfall, it said.

"In the 24 hours till Wednesday morning, as many as 30 talukas, mainly from south and regions, received more than 25 mm rainfall, while 147 other talukas got notable rainfall," data provided by the SEOC revealed.

Mendarda taluka of Junagadh district received maximum rainfall of 90 mm in the day, it said.

Bharuch, Narmada and Tapi districts in south Gujarat, and Ahmedabad, and in east-central zone also received notable rainfall from yesterday till Wednesday morning, it added.

The Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light to moderate rainfall in Chhota Udepur, Anand, Kheda, Vadodara, Navsari, and districts, as well as in the districts of region, namely Amreli, Gor Somnath, Bhavnagar, Daman, Diu and for another five days.

The IMD also said that the upper air cyclonic circulation over Gujarat region and adjoining areas of north Madhya Pradesh, and became less marked.

There is no warning of heavy rainfall in any parts of the state over the next five days, the department said.

The south-west monsoon entered Gujarat on Tuesday and it is likely to advance in other parts of the state soon.

