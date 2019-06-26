Heavy rains lash parts of Saurashtra & south Gujarat regions

With the onset of monsoon in Gujarat on Tuesday, some parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions witnessed heavy rainfall, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said Wednesday.
Several other districts in the state also received rainfall, it said.
"In the 24 hours till Wednesday morning, as many as 30 talukas, mainly from south Gujarat and Saurashtra regions, received more than 25 mm rainfall, while 147 other talukas got notable rainfall," data provided by the SEOC revealed.
Mendarda taluka of Junagadh district received maximum rainfall of 90 mm in the day, it said.
Bharuch, Narmada and Tapi districts in south Gujarat, and Ahmedabad, Anand and Vadodara in east-central zone also received notable rainfall from yesterday till Wednesday morning, it added.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light to moderate rainfall in Chhota Udepur, Anand, Kheda, Vadodara, Navsari, Valsad and Surat districts, as well as in the districts of Saurashtra region, namely Amreli, Gor Somnath, Bhavnagar, Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli for another five days.
The IMD also said that the upper air cyclonic circulation over Gujarat region and adjoining areas of north Madhya Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra became less marked.
There is no warning of heavy rainfall in any parts of the state over the next five days, the weather department said.
The south-west monsoon entered Gujarat on Tuesday and it is likely to advance in other parts of the state soon.
