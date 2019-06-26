Four archers included in TOPS; proposals worth Rs 34 lakhs cleared

Archers Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, Pravin and were Wednesday included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for 2020

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Authority of India's Mission Olympic Cell, chaired by SAI Proposals worth Rs 34 lakhs were also cleared.

Rai, Das and were part of the Indian men's recurve team that won a silver medal at held in Hertogenbosch, earlier this month.

The trio also earned an Olympic quota in the process, along with securing three single quotas in the men's recurve individual event.

Verma is a bronze medallist in boy's recurve in the 2014 Youth

According to a SAI statement, the athletes were chosen after a detailed analysis of their past and present performances.

Among other key decisions, the SAI has also cleared financial support for training and participation in overseas tournaments of wrestlers Pooja Dhanda, Bajrang Punia, and

The committee also sanctioned the purchase of gear for

The committee approved the proposals of athletes and to participate in competitions overseas, besides clearing shot-putter Tajinder Toor's proposal to hire a foreign coach, Ireneusz Bukowiecki, for a period of two months.

It also sanctioned the purchase of kit for paddler Manika Batra and approved Sharath Kamal's proposal to hire a for a period of 12 days.

ace Rohan Bopanna's request about bearing the cost of urgent medical treatment incurred owing to he suffered during a tournament this month has also been sanctioned.

In shooting, the committee cleared proposals towards the training, participation and equipment requirements of Lakshay Sheoran, and

Para-athlete Amit Saroha's proposal to hire a at SAI Sonepat, where he is currently training, was also approved.

"The may be utilised for other para-athletes who are training at the centre," the SAI statement added.

