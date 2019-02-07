Nath orders flat allotment after rape victim's family is asked

After the Development Authority (IDA) allegedly asked the family of a rape victim to vacate a flat given to them by the previous government, Madhya Pradesh ordered that the house be alloted formally to the family.

"We were given a 200 sq ft flat five months ago. On Wednesday, four or five IDA officials came and directed us to vacate it as it had not been formally allotted to us," the victim's father told PTI Thursday.

An official source said that when Nath learnt about the issue, he directed officials to take appropriate steps to help the family.

Following which, an of IDA issued an order allotting the flat in the name of the victim's father, the source said.

The flat had been given to the eight-year-old victim and her family by the then BJP government.

The girl was raped by two men at Mandsaur on June 26, 2018. The accused also tried to kill her.

The two accused, Irfan alias Bhaiyu (20) and Asif (24), were convicted and awarded death sentence on August 21, 2018. Their appeals are now before the high court.

