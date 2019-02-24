Parrikar stable, under observation: Goa health minister

The condition of Manohar Parrikar, admitted to the state-run Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here, is stable, a said Sunday evening.

Parrikar was examined by doctors from the (AIIMS), New Delhi, told reporters outside the hospital.

Two doctors from the AIIMS arrived here Sunday afternoon.

Parrikar, 63, was admitted to the hospital Saturday night.

The minister has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment for the last one year and has undergone treatment in the US as well as at the AIIMS and a private hospital in

Rane, who visited Parrikar twice during the day, said MLAs and other leaders were not being allowed to meet Parrikar to avoid the risk of infection from outsiders.

Parrikar faced "some discomfort" during the day but it was very minor, he said.

"I spoke to him just now, he is absolutely stable and fine but doctors suggest that he be kept under observation for two days," Rane added.

All health parameters of Parrikar were "good and under control", the minister said.

No endoscopy or surgery was carried out on Parrikar and the two AIIMS doctors, who had treated him in Delhi, were called to advise on change of medication, Rane said.

He appealed to people not to believe rumours.

Congress wished speedy recovery to Parrikar, while the party's appealed to people to desist from rumour-mongering.

"We should pray for @manoharparrikar and his family. We definitely had and will have strong ideological and policy differences with him, but mocking his health and cursing him does not make us better human beings...Thus a request to all who are doing so to please refrain from doing it," he said on

