National Institute of Design partners with Ireland varsity for student exchange programmes

The National Institute of Design (NID) here has signed an MoU with the University of Limerick, Ireland to develop current research and teaching activities, and to facilitate the exchange and mobility of staff members, researchers and students.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at the residence of the Irish ambassador here.
"Our interests in design are very similar but are social and cultural contexts are each distinctly different. This provides us with a unique opportunity to collaborate with our NID partners, to learn from each other and develop new design approaches to positively influence our fast changing world," said Adam de Eyto, Head of School of Design, University of Limerick.
The MoU is aimed at providing a study pathway for undergraduate design students to further their studies while learning from each other's socio-cultural contexts in India and in Ireland.
