Senior leaders, including one of the group's founders, were to hold another round of talks Monday in with Washington's special as U.S. efforts intensify to find a negotiated solution to Afghanistan's 17-year war, America's longest.

The Taliban, some of whom arrived in Doha, Qatar's capital, from the previous night, raised expectations ahead of talks with U.S.

"Yes, there is a possibility we will reach some results," told

Leading the delegation in was Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a of the movement who was released last year from a Pakistani jail where he had languished since his arrest in a joint Pakistani-CIA operation in 2010.

Past rounds have focused on U.S. withdrawal of troops, which has been a standing Taliban demand, and guarantees that will not be used again as a staging area for terror attacks on the

Khalilzad is expected to pressure the Taliban to hold direct talks with the government in Kabul, something the insurgents have so far refused to do.

The Taliban, who had harbored al-Qaida and its leader Osama bin Laden, ruled before U.S. forces invaded in October 2001 following the 9/11 terrorist attack. The Taliban today have resurged, carrying out deadly near-daily attacks on and police forces and holding sway over almost half the country.

They view the US-backed government in as a dysfunctional Western puppet and have refused repeated offers to negotiate with it.

However, former Afghan recently told the AP that the Taliban would talk with officials on condition they are part of a larger group of prominent Afghan figures meeting with the Taliban similar to the gathering held earlier this month in

Karzai attended the meeting in Russia, as did Afghan opposition figures, but no one from the government was there.

Baradar's presence in and his lead role in the talks with Khalilzad is considered significant because of his stature within the Taliban movement. The Taliban maintain a political office in

Following his release, Baradar had circulated a Pashtu-language audio tape promising Taliban fighters he would have a greater presence within the movement.

Since his appointment as Washington's peace envoy, Khalilzad has crisscrossed the region, meeting the Taliban on several occasions, as well as differing powerbrokers in Kabul, including Afghan

He has also been to Pakistan, India, and and held meetings with NATO and EU officials. Last week, he was in for talks with government officials as well as Zamir Kabulov, Russia's to

Ghani has also called a Loya Jirga, a traditional gathering of political and tribal leaders, for next month to draw up the government's negotiating position for talks with the Taliban, though he has yet to put together a negotiating team that would have wide support of Afghan political and tribal leaders.

