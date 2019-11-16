Navy MiG trainer aircraft crashes in Goa village, pilots eject safely

JUST IN
The officer said the aircraft was on a regular training sortie when the incident happened.

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

MiG 29 trainer aircraft crashes in Goa. Photo: ANI

An Indian Navy MIG trainer aircraft crashed at a Goa village on Saturday morning, a senior defence official said.

Both the pilots ejected safely, said Indian Navy Flag Officer, Goa, Rear Admiral Philipose George Pynumootil.

The officer said the aircraft was on a regular training sortie when the incident happened.

The aircraft is attached to INS Hansa located near Dabolim in Goa.
