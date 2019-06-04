Naxal 'commander' surrenders in C'garh's Dantewada

A Naxal "commander" with a Rs 1 lakh reward on his head Tuesday surrendered in Chhattisgarh's district, police said.

Baman Beko (26), active as "jan militia commander" of the proscribed (Maoist), turned himself in before Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava, an said.

Beko, a native of Orchha in neighbouring district, had joined the outlawed group's children's wing in 2005 and was mainly tasked with recruiting youth and spreading Maoist propaganda among villagers, SP Pallava said.

"He carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

