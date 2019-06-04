JUST IN
Naxal 'commander' surrenders in C'garh's Dantewada

Press Trust of India  |  Dantewada 

A Naxal "commander" with a Rs 1 lakh reward on his head Tuesday surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said.

Baman Beko (26), active as "jan militia commander" of the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist), turned himself in before Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava, an official said.

Beko, a native of Orchha in neighbouring Narayanpur district, had joined the outlawed group's children's wing in 2005 and was mainly tasked with recruiting youth and spreading Maoist propaganda among villagers, SP Pallava said.

"He carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 17:25 IST

