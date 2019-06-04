PMDA completes inspection of Lupin's Mandideep facility unit with no major observations

Drug firm Tuesday said Japanese regulatory agency, PMDA, has concluded the inspection of Unit 2 at facility in with no major observations.

The inspection was conducted between May 14 and May 17, 2019, said in a statement.

The good (GMP) inspection by the (PMDA), of the company's facility (Unit-2) has been completed, it said.

"The inspection closed with no critical or major observations," said.

is Japanese regulatory agency that protects public health by assuring safety, efficacy and quality of and medical devices.

Shares of Lupin Tuesday closed at Rs 742.20 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.39 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)