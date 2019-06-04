JUST IN
WB governor, CM greet people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Tuesday conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"May this joyous festival provide an opportunity to reaffirm our faith in the country's cultural heritage, unity, spirit of friendship and fraternity among all sections of society," Tripathi said in a statement issued by Raj Bhavan.

On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who took part in several Iftar parties over the last few days, prayed for unity, peace and happiness on this occasion.

"Today, like previous years, I took part in Iftar organised by Kolkata Municipal Corporation. People from all communities and all walks of life were present. My prayers for unity, peace, prosperity and happiness for all," she tweeted.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 17:15 IST

