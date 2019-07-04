NCB chief Abhay appointed head of National Police Academy in Hyderabad

Senior IPS officer Abhay was on Thursday appointed as Director of Hyderabad-based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, a premier training institute of the country for the Indian Police Service officers, according to an official order.

Abhay, a 1986 batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre, is at present Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here.

He has been appointed as the head of the academy for a combined tenure up to his superannuation on June 30, 2021, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

