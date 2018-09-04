China's Didi launches safety revamp after passenger murder

Chinese Chuxing said Tuesday it would halt most for a week as it tries to reassure the public following the and murder of a passenger.

The company has been slammed by passengers and regulators, including China's ministry, after a 20-year-old passenger was raped and murdered by her in the eastern city of last month, the second such killing this year.

The company will roll out a series of new safety measures starting Tuesday and halt most starting Saturday for a week, said a company statement.

" Chuxing will do its utmost to strictly meet the bottom line of safety and effectively cooperate with regulators' oversight requests," the company said.

New measures include safety education for drivers with a "safety knowledge test" to pass before driving everyday, upgrades to a police call button and experiments with sound recording of the entire ride.

will also add 8,000 members to its customer service team by the end of the year.

They add to other measures already taken since the passenger murder that have failed to calm public anger and fears or stem concerns from regulators.

Those include suspending its Hitch service which links up commuters travelling in the same direction, and a pledge to upgrade its SOS button and itinerary sharing functions, among other steps.

-- which muscled out of in 2016 after a bruising battle -- says it has 30 million drivers and more than 550 million users across its various services.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)