NCDC has Rs 640 cr plan for cooperative sector: Goa CM

The Union agriculture ministry's National Cooperative Development Corporation will finance projects worth Rs 640 crore in Goa, chief minister Pramod Sawant said Friday.

He said NCDC had formulated a model for reviving cooperative movement in the state, including the formation of new societies.

"NCDC had conducted a survey in Goa of the cooperative sector and its potential. They have a Rs 640 crore plan to finance existing cooperative societies and creation of new ones. We will appoint a consultant to help the NCDC," Sawant said.

The CM said a seminar has been organised on July 9 in which cooperative societies and NCDC officials will interact.

He said only one cooperative society in the state has so far approached the NCDC for help.

The NCDC is a statutory organisation functioning as an apex financial and developmental institution exclusively devoted to the cooperative sector. It supports cooperatives in diverse fields apart from agriculture and allied sectors.

