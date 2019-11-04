NCMC takes stock of preparedness for Cyclone Maha

The National Crisis Management Committee, the apex body to respond to emergency situations, on Monday reviewed preparedness in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Daman and Diu ahead of Cyclone Maha's landfall between Dwarka and Diu on November 6 night.

The committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, took stock of the preparations for rescue and relief operations and directed officials to provide immediate assistance, as required.

The IMD told the committee that the cyclone, currently hovering over the east-central Arabian Sea is moving west and north-westwards and is likely to intensify till Tuesday, an official release said.

The cyclone will thereafter weaken and cross the Gujarat and Maharashtra coast by midnight of November 6 and early morning of November 7.

Heavy rainfall, accompanied by winds reaching up to 90-100kmph and tidal waves up to 1.5 metres are expected, the release said.

Chief Secretaries of Gujarat and Maharashtra said they have made preparations and NDRF, SDRF teams along with Coast Guard and Naval ships have been positioned.

The district authorities have been put on alert and all fishing activities have been suspended. The Daman and Diu administration also apprised the committee of their preparedness and evacuation plans.

Senior officials of the Ministries of Home, Defence, as well as those from IMD, NDMA and NDRF, attended the meeting. Chief Secretaries of Gujarat and Maharashtra along with officers from the UT administration participated in the meeting.

