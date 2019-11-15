NCP appoints Shashikant Shinde as Maha unit vice president

-
ALSO READ
Bhaskar Jadhav cannot live without power, says NCP
NCP MLAs to meet on Oct 30 to elect leader of house
Don't think any NCP MLA met state BJP chief: Jayant Patil
NCP, Cong will sit in Oppn in Maharashtra: Jayant Patil
Maharashtra: NCP attacks Fadnavis for not keeping promise of 50:50 to Shiv Sena
-
The NCP on Friday appointed its leader Shashikant Shinde as vice president of the party's Maharashtra unit.
Former NCP MLA Shinde has also been appointed as the party's Navi Mumbai district in charge ahead of next year's municipal corporation elections there.
The NCP named Basavraj Patil Nagralkar as state co- ordinator of the frontal organisations and cell of the party.
Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil gave appointment letters to Shinde and Nagralkar in the presence party leaders like Hemant Takle and Shivajirao Garje.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU