NCP hits out at BJP over SC ruling on EWS quota for Maha

"Hoodwinking" people by speaking lies is the BJP's speciality, the NCP alleged Thursday after the Supreme Court ruled that 10 per cent EWS quota cannot be applied to PG medical courses in Maharashtra for 2019-20.
State NCP president Jayant Patil also wondered how the state government failed before the apex court despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis having studied every aspect of the issue in detail.
"Hoodwinking people by speaking lies is BJP's speciality! It is evident from the Supreme Court's stay on reservations, first for Marathas and now the economically weaker sections in medical education. How come the government failed despite the chief minister studying every aspect in detail?" Patil said in a tweet posted in Marathi.
The Supreme Court on Thursday said the 10 per cent quota for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) cannot be applied to Post-Graduate medical courses in Maharashtra for the academic year 2019-20 as the admission process started long before the provision came into force.
A vacation bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose said the 10 per cent EWS quota cannot be granted at the cost of others unless additional seats are created by the Medical Council of India.
