NCP MLC arrives at Vidhan Bhavan dressed as Karkare

NCP MLC Wednesday turned up at the Vidhan Bhavan here dressed as slain Karkare, to protest against Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks against the late

Gajbhiye came to the state Assembly complex, where the monsoon session of the Legislature is currently on, wearing a police uniform and carrying a placard that read: 'It's a superstition that I (Karkare) died due to Pragya's curse. I became a martyr for the country.'



Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had stoked a controversy ahead of the Lok Sabha election when she claimed that had died in the 26/11 terror attack due to her curse for "torturing" her in custody.

Thakur, who contested the Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket from and defeated senior Digvijaya Singh, had later apologised over her remark.

Asked about his get-up, Gajbhiye refused to comment either on or Thakur.

"There should be no superstition. It has to end. I am not talking about anyone, but superstition in the country has to end," Gajbhiye told reporters.

