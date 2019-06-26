NCP MLC arrives at Vidhan Bhavan dressed as Karkare

-
NCP MLC Prakash Gajbhiye Wednesday turned up at the Vidhan Bhavan here dressed as slain police officer Hemant Karkare, to protest against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks against the late ATS chief.
Gajbhiye came to the state Assembly complex, where the monsoon session of the Legislature is currently on, wearing a police uniform and carrying a placard that read: 'It's a superstition that I (Karkare) died due to Pragya's curse. I became a martyr for the country.'
Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had stoked a controversy ahead of the Lok Sabha election when she claimed that Karkare had died in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attack due to her curse for "torturing" her in custody.
Thakur, who contested the Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket from Bhopal and defeated senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, had later apologised over her remark.
Asked about his get-up, Gajbhiye refused to comment either on Karkare or Thakur.
"There should be no superstition. It has to end. I am not talking about anyone, but superstition in the country has to end," Gajbhiye told reporters.
