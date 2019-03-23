Bihar NDA list out, Ravi Shankar Prasad to contest from Patna Sahib

The NDA in Bihar, comprising the BJP, Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP, Saturday announced its candidates for 39 out of the total 40 seats in the state.

According to the names announced at a press meet in Patna by BJP and party in-charge for the state Bhupendra Yadav, will be contesting from Patna Sahib seat - a party stronghold represented by in the outgoing



BJP in-charge for Bihar, Bhupendra Yadav: Ramkirpal Yadav to contest from Patliputra, RK Singh from Arrah, Aswani Choubey from Buxar, from East Champaran, Rajiv Pratap Rudy from Saran. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/obpluOwQhJ — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019

RS Prasad on being given BJP’s ticket from Patna Sahib: Patna is my city, I was born there, studied there, became a lawyer.Even though I had been working on national level,I've an emotional connection with Patna. I'm grateful to the party, PM Modi, Amit Shah Ji & others pic.twitter.com/gmBlyXD3k9 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019

According to media reports, Sinha is likely to join the and seek re-election on a ticket of the grand old party.

While Giriraj Singh, whose Nawada seat has gone to the LJP, has been shifted to Begusarai, his colleagues in the council of ministers Radha Mohan Singh, R K Singh, and will be fielded from their respective sitting seats of Motihari, Ara, Buxar and Pataliputra.

state will be replacing his elder brother in Hajipur. The is likely to get a Rajya Sabha ticket. Chirag Paswan will be seeking re-election from Jamui.

Yadav also said the candidate for Khagaria Lok Sabha seat, which would be contested by the LJP, would be announced shortly.