LS polls: BJP's 2nd candidate list out, Sambit Patra to contest from Puri

-
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Trinamool Congress' election list out, 41% women
BJP's first list of Bengal candidates pins hope on TMC veterans, defectors
BJP likely to release first list of Lok Sabha election candidates on Sat
LIVE: Rahul observes 2-minute silence at Kalaburagi rally for Parrikar
BJP conspired to delete 3 mn voters' names from electoral list: AAP
-
The BJP has released its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls containing 36 names, which included 23 nominees for Andhra Pradesh where polling will be held in the first phase on April 11.
The list announced late on Friday night also contained names of six candidates for Maharashtra and five for Odisha.
Also, one candidate each for Assam and Meghalaya has been announced in the list.
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra will contest the general election from Puri parliamentary constituency in Odisha.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU