Run-up to voting day
LS polls: BJP's 2nd candidate list out, Sambit Patra to contest from Puri

The second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls containing 36 names

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with party leaders at the BJP National Executive meet in New Delhi on Friday. On the occasion, the party unveiled its 2019 poll slogan of abki baar phir Modi sarkar (Photo: Dalip Kumar)
Photo: Dalip Kumar

The BJP has released its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls containing 36 names, which included 23 nominees for Andhra Pradesh where polling will be held in the first phase on April 11.

The list announced late on Friday night also contained names of six candidates for Maharashtra and five for Odisha.

Also, one candidate each for Assam and Meghalaya has been announced in the list.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra will contest the general election from Puri parliamentary constituency in Odisha.

First Published: Sat, March 23 2019. 02:05 IST

