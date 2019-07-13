JUST IN
Centre okayed prosecution of 56 IAS officers for graft in last 10 years
Business Standard

Tougher laws in the pipeline to check attacks on women, children: Govt

The Centre would engage with the respective governments for implementation of the legislations in the states

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Representative image

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre will bring in tough legislations to check attacks on women and children, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

The Centre would engage with the respective governments for implementation of the legislations in the states, he said.

"In the matter of attacks on women and children, the BJP government would bring in different tough legislations," Reddy told reporters here after a visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Secunderabad.

He said the Centre has a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

"The government of Narendra Modi ji would act with zero tolerance and function more effectively in the coming days to root out and check terrorism," he said.

Reddy also lauded the BJP-led NDA government, claiming there had been no communal clashes or curfews in the country during its first term.
First Published: Sat, July 13 2019. 17:25 IST

