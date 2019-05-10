NDA will form govt on its own at Centre: T'gana BJP chief

-
The NDA would form the government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha on its own without requiring the support of parties like TRS, BJP president in Telangana K Laxman said on Friday.
"Such an occasion will not be there," he said in an informal interaction with reporters when asked about the possibility of BJP having to take the support of TRS post-Lok Sabha polls if it fell short of numbers.
"100 per cent NDA will come to power. Modi will be the Prime Minister," he said.
TRS had supported the NDA on issues like demonetisation and election to the offices of President and Vice-President, but even then BJP did not show any let-up in its fight against the TRS government, he said.
"Doors are being closed" on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu who sought to make put together a coalition of opposition parties, Laxman claimed.
He cited DMK leader M K Stalin not meeting Rao as an example.
Claiming that the Congress was fast losing its strength in Telangana, he said BJP would be the principal opposition to the TRS.
The Congress was pushed to third place in seven-eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana in the recent Lok Sabha elections, he claimed.
BJP would improve its votes and seats in Telangana in the Lok Sabha polls, he said.
BJP had managed to win only one seat out of total 119 in the Assembly polls held in December last. It had an MP from Telangana in the outgoing Lok Sabha.
He said he would suggest to the party MLA (Raja Singh from Goshamahal) to move a privilege motion against police for their alleged high-handed behaviour towards him during a recent clash between two communities at Amberpet in the city.
The BJP had represented to state Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and DGP Mahender Reddy on the issue.
Slamming the TRS government for the alleged goof-up in declaring Intermediate exam results that led to widespread protests by students, their parents, students' organisations and political parties, Laxman alleged there has been no response from the government to the protests.
Laxman had started an indefinite fast on Intermediate results fiasco but called it off after five days following a request made by BJP president Amit Shah.
The state BJP proposed to go to Delhi to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the issue, but postponed it in view of ongoing Lok Sabha polls.
Rao is on a pilgrimage when students are suffering due to the alleged goof-up in declaring Intermediate results, Laxman alleged.
He was referring to Rao visiting temples in Tamil Nadu.
Replying to a query about possibility of regional parties coming up in Telangana, he said splinter groups may emerge.
