NDA will form govt on its own at Centre: T'gana BJP chief

The NDA would form the government at the Centre after the on its own without requiring the support of parties like TRS, in Telangana K Laxman said on Friday.

"Such an occasion will not be there," he said in an informal interaction with reporters when asked about the possibility of having to take the support of TRS post-Lok Sabha polls if it fell short of numbers.

"100 per cent NDA will come to power. Modi will be the Prime Minister," he said.

TRS had supported the NDA on issues like demonetisation and election to the offices of and Vice-President, but even then did not show any let-up in its fight against the TRS government, he said.

"Doors are being closed" on K Chandrasekhar Rao and his counterpart N who sought to make put together a coalition of opposition parties, Laxman claimed.

He cited DMK leader M K not meeting Rao as an example.

Claiming that the was fast losing its strength in Telangana, he said BJP would be the principal opposition to the TRS.

The was pushed to third place in seven-eight constituencies in Telangana in the recent elections, he claimed.

BJP would improve its votes and seats in Telangana in the Lok Sabha polls, he said.

BJP had managed to win only one seat out of total 119 in the Assembly polls held in December last. It had an from Telangana in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

He said he would suggest to the party MLA ( from Goshamahal) to move a privilege motion against police for their alleged high-handed behaviour towards him during a recent clash between two communities at Amberpet in the city.

The BJP had represented to Mohd Mahmood Ali and DGP Mahender Reddy on the issue.

Slamming the TRS government for the alleged goof-up in declaring Intermediate exam results that led to widespread protests by students, their parents, students' organisations and political parties, Laxman alleged there has been no response from the government to the protests.

Laxman had started an indefinite fast on Intermediate results fiasco but called it off after five days following a request made by BJP

The state BJP proposed to go to to meet President and Rajnath Singh on the issue, but postponed it in view of ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Rao is on a pilgrimage when students are suffering due to the alleged goof-up in declaring Intermediate results, Laxman alleged.

He was referring to Rao visiting temples in Tamil Nadu.

Replying to a query about possibility of regional parties coming up in Telangana, he said splinter groups may emerge.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)