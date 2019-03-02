NDAs Sankalp rally for taking resolve to make new India:

-
ALSO READ
Modi's address to BJP MPs, key party meeting on Thursday
Cong failed as opposition, disconnected with people: Modi
Opposition has corrupt intention, blurred agenda: PM Modi
BJP resolution on agriculture thanks Modi for steps to double farmers' income
Modi govt delivered on its promise of zero tolerance against terrorism: BJP
-
The Sunday NDA rally which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aimed at taking a resolve to make a new and secure India under the leadership of Modi, BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadsv said Saturday.
The ruling coalition's Sankalp rally at Gandhi Maidan will be also addressed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union minister Ramvilas Paswan.
The three tall leaders of the NDA would blow the bugle for the upcoming LoK Sabha polls in the politically important Bihar having a total of 40 Parliamentary seats.
Yadav, who is BJP's Bihar in-charge, claimed that Saturdays public meeting would be the biggest so far at the huge Gandhi Maidan in terms of presence of people.
Tomorrows NDAs Sankalp rally is being organized to take a resolve to make a new, strong, prosperous, safe and secured India We are proud of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan who returned to India yesterday (from Pakistan). We thank government and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this, Yadav, a Rajya Sabha member, told reporters here.
The government is steadily moving ahead with its mantra of Sabka sath, sabka vikas, he said claimed there is a growing feeling among people to give another chance to Modi in the coming Lok Sabha polls.
Yadav was accompanied by Bihar unit chief Nityanand Rai, former minister Nitish Mishra and MLC Sanjay Mayukh during the press meet organized here at the party office on the eve of the programme.
Workers and leaders of all the three NDA constituents- BJP, JD(U) and LJP- have been working hard to make the rally a grand success, Yadav said.
Asked whether PM is expected to announce some gifts for Bihar at the rally, Yadav said that the prime minister recently participated in a big public meeting at Barauni (in Begusarai) where he announced several schemes and projects.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU